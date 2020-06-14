Boating accidents down slightly in 2019 from 2018, Coast Guard reports

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Six-hundred-thirteen people died in U.S. boating accidents last year, according to the U.S. Coast Guard, a 3.2 percent decrease from 2018.

From 2018 to 2019, the total number of accidents increased 0.6% (4,145 to 4,168), and the number of non-fatal injured victims increased 1.9% (2,511 to 2,559).

Alcohol continued to be the leading known contributing factor in fatal boating accidents in 2019, accounting for more than 100 deaths, or 23% of total fatalities.

The report also shows that in 2019:

• The fatality rate was 5.2 deaths per 100,000 registered recreational vessels, which tied as the second lowest rate in the program’s history. This rate represents a 1.9% decrease from last year’s fatality rate of 5.3 deaths per 100,000 registered recreational vessels.

• Property damage totaled about $55 million.

• Operator inattention, improper lookout, operator inexperience, excessive speed, and alcohol use ranked as the top five primary contributing factors in accidents.

Where the cause of death was known, 79% of fatal boating accident victims drowned. Of those drowning victims with reported life jacket usage, 86% were not wearing a life jacket.