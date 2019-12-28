Famous folk

Famous people of the era make guest appearances throughout Mark Miller’s book: “Encounters in Yellowstone.”

“There probably were some more that never left accounts,” he said.

Among the interesting folk were Texas Jack Omohundro and Gen. William Tecumseh Sherman.

Sherman had arrived in Montana via the steamboat Rosebud, travelling up the Missouri and then Yellowstone and Bighorn rivers to inspect forts being constructed along the way. From the Bighorn he rode with a company of cavalry to Fort Ellis, near Bozeman, where word of the Nez Perce’s flight through the Bitterroot reached him. Confident his commanders needed no help and that the Nez Perce were too superstitious to enter the geyser lands, on Aug. 4 he rode up the Yellowstone Valley with a party of 10 to tour the park for 10 days. At the time he was the commanding general of the U.S. Army.

Texas Jack was leading an English physician through the park when the Nez Perce passed through. Although avoiding the main party, Texas Jack reported that he helped guard a small group of Helena tourists who had been attacked and were wounded. The party was making its way to Fort Ellis when Texas Jack reported spotted Indians trailing the group. Miller wrote that the scout volunteered to go back and “give those Indians a shot or two.” Returning with a questionable bullet hole in his stirrup, Miller wrote, “Apparently, Texas Jack was trying to build his reputation as an Indian fighter so he could promote the Wild West stage show he starred in…”

Noted Montana pioneer Nelson Story was also in the park that August, encountering Frank Carpenter and other members of the Radersburg party before their encounter with the Nez Perce.