Phase 1 of rehabilitation work on the Yellowstone River Bridge in Gardiner has been completed. Surface work on the southbound lane of the bridge is complete, traffic control equipment has been removed, and both lanes are now open to traffic.
Deck milling and concrete overlay, deck replacement, deck milling and concrete overlay on the widened portion of the approaches, expansion joint replacement, and sidewalk repairs are some of the improvements that were made for the first phase of construction.
The North Gate is one of the busiest gates into Yellowstone National Park, seeing as many as 60,000 vehicles per month during the height of tourist season. While the bridge is safe to drive on, it has experienced considerable wear and tear that MDT determined required attention. Given the amount of traffic the bridge receives, particularly during the summer tourist season, MDT took rehabilitative measures in order to prevent further deterioration.
Phase 2 of construction on the northbound lane will start in early Spring 2020 and continue through early June 2020. MDT will be making the same improvements as were made on the southbound lane.
You have free articles remaining.
Like the first phase of construction, the second phase will entail alternating single-lane traffic with temporary signals on the north and south ends of the bridge. Although traffic control will entail width restrictions, they will not impact RVs and fifth wheels. For wide loads, a detour also will be available using Old Yellowstone Trail Road to cross the Yellowstone River at Corwin Springs seven miles north of Gardiner. Once construction starts in the spring, travelers are encouraged to allow additional travel time to accommodate delays of up to 15 minutes and are reminded to watch for work crews and equipment and to travel at posted speed limits.
After the winter months, travelers can find traffic information for Phase 2 at https://www.mdt.mt.gov/travinfo/construction.shtml. Just search for US-89.
For more information on the Gallatin Yellowstone Bridge Project, visit the project website at https://www.mdt.mt.gov/pubinvolve/gardinerbridge.