The first two required Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks bowhunter education classes for the Billings area in 2020 are scheduled and open for online registration.
A weekend class is set for Jan. 17-19 at the Billings Rod and Gun Club. The class will meet from 6:30 to 9 p.m. Friday, 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday in the lower level of the main club building.
A required field day for people who have completed the Montana bowhunter education class online is set for 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. Feb. 22 at the Billings Rod and Gun Club. People must be at least 18 years old to complete the class online and qualify for the Feb. 22 field day. To take the online course, browse to http://fwp.mt.gov and follow the links to “education,” “hunter education programs” and “online adult bowhunter education.”
Registration for both classes is online. To register, browse to http://fwp.mt.gov and follow the links to “education,” “hunter education programs” and “find a class or field day.”
Additional 2020 classroom classes and online field days will be scheduled later in the year in south central Montana.
A student must be at least 11 years old to register for a bowhunter education classroom course. There is no maximum age limit. Classroom courses are free and anyone is welcome to take the course, including parents who want to accompany a child.
To purchase a Montana bow and arrow license, hunters must either complete the bowhunter education course from Montana or any other state, or show any prior year's bowhunting license from any state or province.