Bozeman group finalizes ranch purchase south of Big Sky

After raising $2.9 million in two months, the Bozeman-based Crosscut Mountain Sports Center finalized its purchase of the historic Trapper’s Cabin Ranch on Thursday.

“We live in such an inspiring community, surrounded by folks who are willing to roll up their sleeves and get to work when it’s needed," said Jen Beaston, Crosscut executive director, in a press release.

Located south of Big Sky in the Taylor Fork drainage of the Madison Range, the ranch sits on 640 acres next to the Lee Metcalf Wilderness Area. The property includes five cabins and a variety of trails that the group plans to utilize for "immersive wilderness programs, partnering with local veterans groups, at-risk youth programs, organizations devoted to serving the disabled community" and others.

Developed to subsidize a Nordic sports center near Bridger Bowl Ski Area, Crosscut's staff and board sees the Trapper Cabin Ranch fitting into its mission of providing outdoor recreation opportunities for the public in the greater Bozeman area.