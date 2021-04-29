 Skip to main content
Bozeman group finalizes ranch purchase south of Big Sky
Trapper Cabin Ranch

Trapper Cabin Ranch is located next door to the Taylor Kilgard Unit of the Lee Metcalf Wilderness, in the shadow of 10,000-foot peaks and in the heart of prime grizzly, wolf and elk country.

 Photo courtesy Crosscut Mountain Sports Center

After raising $2.9 million in two months, the Bozeman-based Crosscut Mountain Sports Center finalized its purchase of the historic Trapper’s Cabin Ranch on Thursday.

“We live in such an inspiring community, surrounded by folks who are willing to roll up their sleeves and get to work when it’s needed," said Jen Beaston, Crosscut executive director, in a press release. 

Located south of Big Sky in the Taylor Fork drainage of the Madison Range, the ranch sits on 640 acres next to the Lee Metcalf Wilderness Area. The property includes five cabins and a variety of trails that the group plans to utilize for "immersive wilderness programs, partnering with local veterans groups, at-risk youth programs, organizations devoted to serving the disabled community" and others.

Developed to subsidize a Nordic sports center near Bridger Bowl Ski Area, Crosscut's staff and board sees the Trapper Cabin Ranch fitting into its mission of providing outdoor recreation opportunities for the public in the greater Bozeman area.

"Trapper’s Cabin Ranch is again proof of what amazing things we can accomplish when we work together," Beaston said. "We raised $2.9 million very quickly to preserve and protect this slice of authentic Montana history, and are delighted to be the new stewards of this property that has had and will continue to have an impact on so many."

The Martin family were stewards of the land since 1965 and offered the property to Crosscut at a substantial discount in hopes the nonprofit would preserve the property and continue usage of the ranch for the community benefit.

"A big thank you to the Martin family for choosing us to carry on Ginny Martin’s legacy, and thank you to the Crosscut community for continuing to support our mission of connecting people with nature,” Beaston said.

