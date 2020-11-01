Bozeman man eyes Little Rockies for possible underground mine

In 2001 he bought the mining patents in the Little Rockies with the hope of someday working the claims. Four years ago he moved back to Bozeman and began putting his plans in motion.

“I’ve always wanted to keep pursuing mining,” he said.

He sees great potential in using modern technology to mine underground, as opposed to the open pit mine Pegasus used.

“A lot of bad things happened 20 years ago,” he said, but technology has solved a lot of the problems Pegasus created.

“That place has gotten a black eye because of Pegasus.”

While some environmental groups may oppose mining in general, he said it doesn’t make sense for the United States to rely on countries like China, which has no environmental regulations, to produce precious metals. What’s more, having a mine in Montana provides local jobs and tax revenue, he said.

Miner

It was Owen Voigt who filed the paperwork with Montana DEQ to test the ore body at the old mine site in the Little Rocky Mountains. Voigt is vice president of RCL Mining Inc. and CEO of Legacy Mining, both based in Helena. Legacy reprocesses and reclaims historic mine waste in the West.