Branden’s joy: Climbing Montana's 50 highest peaks in 18 days

To resupply food in the 30-pound pack he was carrying, he had previously cached rations at four locations along the way. For the first half of the trip he carried no stove, relying on self-heating backpacking meals. For water, he used no filter, instead drinking directly out of seeps, streams and relying on melted snow. Worried about water shortages on high peaks, he often carried more than he needed, adding to his pack’s weight.

Sleeping under a tarp or in a bivy sack, he struggled to find level ground for his night’s rest. On one cliff he stacked rocks to create a level surface. At the base of one peak he dug into a snow drift to level off a spot.

Although he had started off with a detailed route and maps, those plans soon evaporated as he was required to make decisions on the go.

“Basically, once I was out there I said to hell with my map,” he said. “It was full exploratory field mode.”

Crux