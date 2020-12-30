Bruce Farling Montana Outdoor Hall of Fame 2020 inductee

Bruce Farling is one of 13 inductees in the 2020 class of the Montana Outdoor Hall of Fame. Lee Newspapers is highlighting inductees each week in the Montana Untamed section.

Several of Montana’s cherished rivers are healthier today thanks to the work of Missoula conservationist Bruce Farling.

"Anything attributed to me is the result of working with really good volunteers and having great staff around me," Farling said.

His induction to the Montana Outdoor Hall of Fame surprised, flattered and honored him, he said. "It's a pretty distinguished crowd who some people think I deserve to be hanging with."

As conservation director for the Clark Fork Coalition he helped organize the removal of Milltown Dam, which allowed migrating bull trout to once again swim up the Blackfoot River to spawn. Farther upstream, he pressed for cleanup efforts on the Clark Fork River where it had been degraded by decades of toxic runoff from historical tailings left in the Butte and Anaconda areas.