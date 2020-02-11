Buffalo rifle match Feb. 16 at Yellowstone Rifle Club

There will be a buffalo rifle gong match on Sunday, Feb. 16, at the Yellowstone Rifle Club, 7212 Molt Road.

The event is open to original and replica big-bore, breech-loading, single-shot and lever-action rifles representative of the years 1865 to 1900. There are eight targets ranging from 190 to 700 yards, six shots per target. Lead bullets only; black, black substitutes and smokeless powders are allowed.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call (800) 762-6397 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The fee is $10, and the sight-in period is from 8:30 to 9:45 a.m. Shooting begins at 10 a.m. with a lunch break midway through the match.

This event is open to the public; spectators are welcome and can try a few shots for themselves using competitors’ equipment at the conclusion of the match.

Weather cancellations will be reported on www.yrc.org. For more information, visit www.yrc.org or call Bill Gloor at 672-1053.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0