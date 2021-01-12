 Skip to main content
Buffalo rifle match Jan. 17 at Yellowstone Rifle Club

There will be a buffalo rifle gong match on Sunday, Jan. 17, at the Yellowstone Rifle Club, 7212 Molt Road.

The event is open to original and replica big-bore, breech-loading, single-shot and lever-action rifles representative of the years 1865 to 1900. There are eight targets ranging from 190 to 700 yards, six shots per target. Lead bullets only; black, black substitutes and smokeless powders are allowed. 

The fee is $10, and the sight-in period is from 8:30 to 9:45 a.m. Shooting begins at 10 a.m. with a lunch break midway through the match.

This event is open to the public; spectators are welcome and can try a few shots using competitors' equipment after the match, which usually ends by 2 p.m.

Weather cancellations will be reported on www.yrc.org. For more information, visit www.yrc.org or call Ron Vanden Brink at 669-3200.

