There will be a buffalo rifle gong match and turkey shoot on Sunday, Nov. 17, at the Yellowstone Rifle Club, 7212 Molt Road.
The event is open to original and replica big-bore, breech-loading, single-shot and lever-action rifles representative of the years 1865 to 1900. There are eight targets ranging from 190 to 700 yards, seven shots per target. Lead bullets only; black, black substitutes and smokeless powders are allowed. Bring extra ammunition for sighting in and breaking ties.
The fee is $15, and the sight-in period is from 8:30 to 9:45 a.m. Shooting begins at 10 with a lunch break midway through the match.
Weather cancellations will be reported on www.yrc.org. For more information, visit www.yrc.org or call Bill Gloor at 672-1053.