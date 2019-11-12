{{featured_button_text}}
Buffalo rifles

A buffalo rifle match will be held on April 28.

There will be a buffalo rifle gong match and turkey shoot on Sunday, Nov. 17, at the Yellowstone Rifle Club, 7212 Molt Road.

The event is open to original and replica big-bore, breech-loading, single-shot and lever-action rifles representative of the years 1865 to 1900. There are eight targets ranging from 190 to 700 yards, seven shots per target. Lead bullets only; black, black substitutes and smokeless powders are allowed. Bring extra ammunition for sighting in and breaking ties.

The fee is $15, and the sight-in period is from 8:30 to 9:45 a.m. Shooting begins at 10 with a lunch break midway through the match.

Weather cancellations will be reported on www.yrc.org. For more information, visit www.yrc.org or call Bill Gloor at 672-1053.

