Bull elk poached, beheaded near Ennis; FWP seeks info

Game wardens with Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks are seeking information on a bull elk that was found dead south of Ennis last week.
You have free articles remaining.
Wardens believe the elk died on the night of March 18. The elk was found the next morning about 20 miles south of Ennis along U.S. Highway 287, about 50 yards west of the highway. The bull’s head had been removed, and the meat was left to waste.
Anyone with information on this or any other wildlife crime is asked to call 1-800-TIP-MONT (847-6668). Informants can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a monetary reward.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!