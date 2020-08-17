Bundy Bridge fishing access site reopened to public

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Billings' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Bundy Bridge fishing access site on the Yellowstone River near Pompeys Pillar has been reopened to vehicles after Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks repaired spring flood damage.

The site closed to all but walk-in traffic earlier in the year after high runoff from the river washed away part of the internal roadway and undercut the outhouse. The river also cut away the boat launch, which remains unusable.

FWP moved the outhouse and rebuilt parts of the road to reconnect the exit point, making vehicle traffic possible again.

Bundy Bridge was the last FWP fishing access site in south-central Montana with travel restrictions caused by spring high-water damage.

