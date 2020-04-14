Bureau of Reclamation closes sites to camping
Canyon Ferry Reservoir
LARRY MAYER, Billings Gazette

The Bureau of Reclamation is temporarily restricting overnight camping and group-use areas at its recreation sites east of the Continental Divide in Montana.

Boat ramps and day-use sites will remain open where possible, however courtesy boat docks are not in place.

Places where the temporary restrictions are being enacted include: Canyon Ferry Reservoir, Tiber Reservoir (Lake Elwell), Fresno Reservoir, Nelson Reservoir, and Clark Canyon Reservoir.

The restrictions at each area include: Day-use areas open. No overnight camping. Group-use sites are closed. Bathroom facilities at all locations are closed. Marinas remain closed for the season until about mid-May. This opening is tentative and may be re-evaluated depending on the COVID-19 situation.

As a reminder, social distancing and other guidance put forth by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) should be followed at each of these facilities. Guidance can be found at www.cdc.gov/.

