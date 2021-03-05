Cabin, campground fees set to rise across ranger districts

Fees will increase at campgrounds on the Belt Creek-White Sulphur Springs and Judith-Musselshell ranger districts this spring, the first hikes in 20 to 25 years.

“Ninety-five percent of the current fees collected at each of our developed recreation sites remain on the forest and are reinvested into our local fee sites and facilities,” said Forest Recreation Program manager Rory Glueckert. “When we say ‘deferred maintenance’, ‘annual operations’ or ‘improvements’ to our sites, we mean tasks like cleaning and pumping the vault toilets, replacing picnic tables or campfire rings, replacing vault toilets and other infrastructure improvements, trash removal and testing and monitoring potable water.”

Many factors go into the determining the fee at Forest Service developed recreation sites. These include: the number of amenities, such as potable water, RV hook-ups, maintained vault toilet facilities available; types of recreational opportunities near the site such as boating access, hiking or ATV trails and horse facilities; and fees comparably charged at nearby recreation sites.

New rental cabin rates are: Calf Creek $55; Crystal Lake Cabin $60; Dry Wolf $55; Hunters Spring $65; and Kings Hill Cabin $75.