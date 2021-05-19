Campfire talks offered at Cooney State Park

Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks will offer a series of talks on outdoors topics every other Saturday evening this summer around the campfire ring at Cooney State Park.

The 45-minute programs start at 6 p.m. at the Red Lodge Arm campground fire ring. They are geared for children ages 8 to 12. Snacks will be served.

Guests should bring a chair or blanket to sit on. The seating area has limited space and admission will be first-come, first-served. Masks are requested for all involved.

Scheduled lectures include:

• June 5: Native Montana plants;

• June 19: Aquatic food webs;

• July 3: Invasive and noxious species;

• July 17: Riparian and migratory birds;

• July 31: Montana mammals;

• Aug. 14: Campfire cooking;

• Aug. 28: The world of insects.

For information or questions, call Cooney State Park at 445-2326.

