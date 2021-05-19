 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Campfire talks offered at Cooney State Park

Campfire talks offered at Cooney State Park

Campfire talks
Brett French

Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks will offer a series of talks on outdoors topics every other Saturday evening this summer around the campfire ring at Cooney State Park.

The 45-minute programs start at 6 p.m. at the Red Lodge Arm campground fire ring. They are geared for children ages 8 to 12. Snacks will be served.

Guests should bring a chair or blanket to sit on. The seating area has limited space and admission will be first-come, first-served. Masks are requested for all involved.

Scheduled lectures include:

• June 5: Native Montana plants;

• June 19: Aquatic food webs;

• July 3: Invasive and noxious species;

• July 17: Riparian and migratory birds;

• July 31: Montana mammals;

• Aug. 14: Campfire cooking;

• Aug. 28: The world of insects.

For information or questions, call Cooney State Park at 445-2326.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: Eating habits that can change your life

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News