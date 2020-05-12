Campground hosts sought for Crystal Lake

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

The Helena-Lewis and Clark National Forest is recruiting volunteers to serve as campground host for the Crystal Lake Campground in the Big Snowy Mountains.

Campground hosts may provide their own trailer and occupy a prominent campsite. The campground host will welcome guests, answer questions, explain and encourage compliance with the rules, and provide light maintenance of campsites, outhouses, and other facilities in the campground.

Ideally, the forest would like to have a host in the campground before Memorial Day and go through to Labor Day weekend. The host may leave for a couple of days throughout the week; however they would need to be at the campground over the weekends. The nearest town for groceries and supplies is Lewistown.

Interested parties who would like to work in this role for at least a month are encouraged to inquire. Depending on interest, this position could be filled with a couple of hosts spanning the duration of the summer.

While this is a volunteer position, a daily per diem will be paid to the volunteer host to help defray costs of food, propane, and other expenses.

For additional information contact Bob Gliko, recreation management specialist, at bob.gliko@usda.gov or at 406-236-5103.

