Campground near Yellowstone closed by grizzly's presence

A grizzly bear that returned twice to Rainbow Point Campground, one time finding human food, has forced closure of the site.

“When a bear receives food and becomes a food conditioned bear it can be very dangerous,” said Jason Brey, Hebgen Lake District ranger. “It is unfortunate that this bear appears to have associated people with a food reward and we are working with Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks to trap the bear for public safety concerns.”

Rainbow Point Campground is located about 11 miles north of West Yellowstone on the Grayling Arm of Hebgen Lake. The wooded campground is only about four miles from the western border of Yellowstone National Park.

After the first encounter, tent campers were told to sleep in their vehicles or to leave. The bear then came back on Thursday night, approached some vehicles, attempted to open a Dumpster and collapsed one unoccupied tent.

"Our priority last night was tent campers," Brey said, adding that the bear has "been fairly bold" with incidents "escalating over the last couple of days."

The concessionaires who operate the site were attempting to find other sites for the campers in the Hebgen Lake Ranger District during the busy Fourth of July holiday weekend. Rainbow Point has 86 campsites.