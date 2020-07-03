Casper youth spend week on BLM projects

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Billings' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

CODY, Wyo. — Young people from Casper, ranging in age from 10-18, and their adult leaders recently spent a week working on public land stewardship projects in the northern Bighorn Basin.

The Conservation Outdoor Recreation Education (CORE) youth group is sponsored by the Bureau of Land Management Cody Field Office. Base camp was at Five Springs Falls Campground, 22 miles east of Lovell.

“I’m appreciative of the great work the CORE kids get done year after year,” said BLM Cody field manager Cade Powell. “I’m also happy we can provide this annual educational and recreational opportunity, hopefully fostering a lifelong love of public lands.”

At Five Springs Falls Campground, the group installed standing frames for educational signage; improved a buck-and-pole fence that excludes livestock from the historic spring; diverted water that was pooling in a parking area; pulled weeds and trimmed vegetation; cleaned out fire rings; and raked and cleaned campsites and the trail.

The CORE group also spent a day doing trail and campsite maintenance at the scenic Hogan and Luce Recreation Site north of Cody. To mitigate risks associated with the transmission of COVID-19, the group took preventative measures like working in small teams and washing and sanitizing hands often.