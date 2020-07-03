Casper youth spend week on BLM projects

Casper youth spend week on BLM projects

BLM CORE

Members of the CORE group work to divert water from a parking area and historic spring at the Five Springs Falls Campground.

 BLM

CODY, Wyo. — Young people from Casper, ranging in age from 10-18, and their adult leaders recently spent a week working on public land stewardship projects in the northern Bighorn Basin.

BLM CORE

The CORE group installed several standing frames for educational signage that will contribute to the understanding of the area’s human and natural history.

The Conservation Outdoor Recreation Education (CORE) youth group is sponsored by the Bureau of Land Management Cody Field Office. Base camp was at Five Springs Falls Campground, 22 miles east of Lovell.

BLM CORE

One group of CORE youngsters improved a buck-and-pole fence that excludes livestock from the historic Five Springs Falls spring area.

“I’m appreciative of the great work the CORE kids get done year after year,” said BLM Cody field manager Cade Powell. “I’m also happy we can provide this annual educational and recreational opportunity, hopefully fostering a lifelong love of public lands.”

BLM CORE

The CORE kids worked together to stabilize the Five Springs Falls buck-and-pole fence.

At Five Springs Falls Campground, the group installed standing frames for educational signage; improved a buck-and-pole fence that excludes livestock from the historic spring; diverted water that was pooling in a parking area; pulled weeds and trimmed vegetation; cleaned out fire rings; and raked and cleaned campsites and the trail.

The CORE group also spent a day doing trail and campsite maintenance at the scenic Hogan and Luce Recreation Site north of Cody. To mitigate risks associated with the transmission of COVID-19, the group took preventative measures like working in small teams and washing and sanitizing hands often.

BLM CORE

Amber Bennett, CORE participant-turned-staff member, gets ready to haul an auger up the Five Springs Falls Trail.

Amber Bennett joined CORE when she was 8 years old and now serves as an adult staff member 12 years later.

“This is the pinnacle of my summer,” Bennett said. “My love of nature has grown through this experience, and I love being part of building and fixing things. Also, the kids mean a lot to me and I enjoy helping them out.”

BLM CORE

BLM Outdoor Recreation Planner Rick Tryder (right) and a CORE staff member drill holes for new Five Springs Falls educational signage.

Victor Orr, Violence Prevention Coordinator for the Self Help Center of Casper, is the founder and leader of CORE, now in its 21st year. In addition to promoting teamwork and respect for others, Orr sees an even more fundamental benefit of the CORE program.

“The most valuable thing about this is just getting them outside and off their electronic devices for 10 minutes,” Orr joked.

Orr leads several outings like this each summer in Wyoming. The group does volunteer projects for the BLM, U.S. Forest Service and National Park Service.

