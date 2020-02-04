Celebrity fly tyers demonstrate patterns on Saturday

East Rosebud Fly Shop is hosting a celebrity fly-tying demonstration on Saturday, Feb. 8, from 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call (800) 762-6397 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

All three fly tyers are Umpqua Signature fly designers. They include Andrew Grillos (famous for his Hippie Stomper pattern), John Bond (designer of the Dragon Streamer pattern), and Doug McKnight (known for his Home Invader streamer pattern).

This is a free event. East Rosebud is located at 960 S. 24th St. W. Suite A in Billings. Call the shop at 839-9397 for more information.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0