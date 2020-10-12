Cement company proposes exploratory drilling in Pryor Foothills

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The region is also home to rare plants. Because of the unusual plant community, the BLM has designated part of the region an area of critical environmental concern and a research natural area.

“GCC has included a mitigation measure to have a botanist on site during construction to identify and avoid Thick-Leaf Bladderpod (one of the unusual plants in the area) and to record and report any impacts to individual plants,” the BLM noted in its Finding of No Significant Impact (FONSI).

Sage grouse, a threatened species, are also known to use the region. To reduce any potential impacts to the birds the drilling plan incorporates limiting the disturbance area and not drilling during the grouse’s spring mating and nesting season.

The BLM’s draft environmental assessment's chosen alternative would approve the drilling. The agency’s FONSI has concluded that a more detailed environmental impact statement is not required. The decision was based on the fact that the disturbance area will be small, less than seven acres total, and the landscape will be reclaimed once the drilling is completed.

Public comments on the EA are being taken until Nov. 5.

More information can be found online at the BLM’s planning site at https://eplanning.blm.gov/eplanning-ui/project/1504467/570.

