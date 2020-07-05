Chasing chinook: Journalist follows fish migration for documentary

Her end game is to produce a documentary film to come out next spring and several stories for local media outlets, including the Post Register. She is focusing on chinook salmon because “no one really remembers being able to fish for sockeye, they remember fishing for chinook. So, I’m following chinook salmon.” Specifically, chinook from the Yankee Fork of the Salmon River. They use the Columbia, the Snake, the Salmon and the Yankee Fork and return by mid-August.

Along her journey she shoots photographs, video, an underwater camera, a drone for overhead, and her phone. “Sometimes two at a time, but if I’m doing my drone, it’s just the drone and same with underwater.”

Already, she’s learned a few interesting tidbits.

“I’ve talked with a tribal fisher and her son off of their scaffold,” she said. “They caught their first sockeye of the season. It was for dinner. It was magnificent. They were mostly catching shad … Watching them off that scaffold is amazing ... They’ll be there every night for hours on end. They just shove that dip net down into that fast water. If I ever did that it would fling me right into the current. It’s so fast.”

Another thing Millgate has learned during her venture is about fish rest stops.