Chile's Torres del Paine National Park entices Montana backpackers

“On the last day we went to Grey Glacier, it was bright blue,” she said. “The views were out of this world. Looking at the pictures they don’t look like real life.”

The park was established in 1959, with the current name, Torres del Paine, given to it in 1970. Peak visitation is around December. High temperatures, even during the summer, rarely hit the 70s.

“The weather can be a little dicey, especially at the end of their summer,” Flowers said.

Travelers may see snow or rain, not unlike the fall weather in Montana, she added.

Trekking

Two main routes allow backpackers to explore the park: the longer O route covers about 58 miles while the W route is roughly 50 miles. Flowers and friends took the W route, hiking from east to west for five days and four nights.

It took a couple of days for Flowers to get used to her heavy pack, but the stunning views and variety of stops along the way helped take her mind off the load weighing her down.

“There were places you could ditch your backpack and do a hike up to the Torres, which was nice to do with less weight on,” she said.