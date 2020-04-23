Chile's Torres del Paine National Park entices Montana backpackers

Way down south, about 400 miles from the tip of South America, is what some consider to be the eighth wonder of the world — Torres del Paine National Park in Chile.
Embraced by massive glaciers and towered over by shark-tooth granite peaks, the park is praised by Montana travelers seeking an otherworldy scenic adventure.
“They’re just so dramatic the way the giant spires go up into the sky, they really take it to the next level,” said Natalie Flowers, a Bozeman digital marketer.
Flowers and her traveling pals Emma Stein and Emma Raeside made the trek to Torres del Paine just as the coronavirus pandemic struck and sent the world into a tailspin. Along the trail the trio met Flowers’ former neighbors, Katie Gibson and husband Scott Bischke.
“It’s always been on our list of places to go,” said Gibson, a Bozeman software developer and veteran backpacking explorer.
Together, Gibson and Bischke have crossed Montana, North America and other destinations in the world in search of mountainous adventures. Torres del Paine was a last-minute choice after a March trip to Portugal seemed ill-advised. Instead they trekked through mountain valleys, over high passes and past glaciers to get a Chilean dose of adventure.
Geology
Torres del Paine roughly translates to towers of blue. This was the description the native Tehuelche people, nomadic hunter-gatherers, gave to the region. Although technically part of the more well-known Andes mountain range, the Torres del Paine are separated from their larger brethren by fjords and lakes.
Surrounding the towers are rivers of ice. The area is home to the third largest water reserve on the planet, tied up in the Patagonia ice fields that are second only to Antarctica in size. Torres del Paine is in the South Patagonia ice field, which covers about 8,000 square miles.
Steady katabatic winds (cold air flowing downslope) scour the region, strong enough to lift backpackers off their feet. The west side of the ice fields can see up to 160 inches of rain and snow a year. One of the Torres del Paine trekking routes passes Grey Glacier, named for its accumulation of gray soil and rock. When measured in 1996, the glacier was 17 miles long and covered 104 square miles.
“Grey Glacier was massive,” Gibson said. “I’d never seen anything like that before.”
Flowers agreed.
“On the last day we went to Grey Glacier, it was bright blue,” she said. “The views were out of this world. Looking at the pictures they don’t look like real life.”
The park was established in 1959, with the current name, Torres del Paine, given to it in 1970. Peak visitation is around December. High temperatures, even during the summer, rarely hit the 70s.
“The weather can be a little dicey, especially at the end of their summer,” Flowers said.
Travelers may see snow or rain, not unlike the fall weather in Montana, she added.
Trekking
Two main routes allow backpackers to explore the park: the longer O route covers about 58 miles while the W route is roughly 50 miles. Flowers and friends took the W route, hiking from east to west for five days and four nights.
It took a couple of days for Flowers to get used to her heavy pack, but the stunning views and variety of stops along the way helped take her mind off the load weighing her down.
“There were places you could ditch your backpack and do a hike up to the Torres, which was nice to do with less weight on,” she said.
Although punctuated by peaks, the park rests at fairly low elevations by Montana standards. Valleys are at around 300 feet above sea level with high passes climbing close to 4,000 feet. Gibson said the hiking was somewhat comparable to the Rocky Mountains, often moving along rivers on muddy, well-maintained trails.
Time spent hiking ranged from four to eight hours, depending on the duration of stops along the way to marvel at the landscape.
“It’s just awesome scenery,” Gibson said.
After eight days of trekking and bumping into the same crowd of international travelers — some from as far away as the Netherlands and New Zealand — Gibson said she got to know a few of the tourists.
“You can go with a guide, in a group, or book campsites on your own,” she said.
Lodging
The complicated part of the trip was figuring out what lodging to book, Gibson said. Tents already set up are offered, or travelers can rent a tent site and erect their own shelter. There are also refugios, like lodges, that offer group or private rooms. The refugios also serve meals.
“Mostly we just tent camped,” Gibson said, with sites costing about $10 a night. For another $19 a tent already set up on a platform was a nice retreat after strong winds flattened their lightweight backpacking tent. It was about $40 to $50 to book a bunk in the lodge, she said.
“I found it enjoyable that you could choose your own adventures,” Flowers said, from hiking light, to carrying everything or even trail running.
Backpackers can carry their meals or eat in the refugios. Gibson said the bars offer pizza for those looking to avoid a more expensive sit-down meal. Travelers can book their meals ahead of time.
“We booked a lot of the dinners and packed our breakfast and lunch,” she said.
Travel
It can take a while to travel from Montana to the Southern Hemisphere. Major airlines fly in to Santiago and Punta Arenas, Chile. From there smaller planes will take tourists to Puerto Natales, which is about a four-hour bus ride from the northwest end of the park. Boats also ferry travelers from the town to the park.
“I’ve always wanted to go to Patagonia,” Flowers said. “The draw is the big mountains and large landscape.”
It proved to be a great place to escape the real world. Before entering the park and losing cellphone service the coronavirus pandemic had not fully exploded.
“It was a blessing to be out there and enjoy it without getting sucked into” the drama, Flowers said.
By the time they ended their journey the trio exited the park and found a much more stressed-out world. Once they were back in cell service the women’s phones exploded with text messages and emails from family and friends about the impending problems.
Part of their anxiety came from trying to book flights out of Chile before airlines shut down. Travelers from Argentina were busing into Chile seeking flights, Flowers said. Luckily, everything worked out and all of the travelers returned safely to Bozeman.
Flowers and her friends plan trips together around the world about every two years. What travel will look like in the wake of the COVID-19 outbreak is uncertain. Hopefully, in two years concerns will have eased and tourism will be back to normal.
In the future, Flowers would like to return to explore New Zealand, while her friends are eyeing South Africa and Southeast Asia. Gibson still hopes to get to Portugal but will be happy for now taking a spring canoe trip down the Marias River in Montana.
For Flowers, travel gives her a better perspective of the world, along with an appreciation for the place she lives.
