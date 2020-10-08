Christmas tree permits for forest lands now available online

The Forest Service is modernizing its approach to selling Christmas tree permits and making them available to purchase through Recreation.gov beginning Oct. 15.

The move is meant to provide an alternative to in-person transactions at offices where staffing may be limited due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Recreation.gov is also an online resource to plan trips, share information and make reservations at more than 103,000 public lands locations nationwide.

“Whether for the first time, or carrying on a time-honored tradition, being able to secure a permit in advance, while learning important details of where and what to cut will simplify this process for visitors,” said Rick DeLappe, Recreation One Stop (Recreation.gov) program manager. “Instead of visiting a Forest Service office in person, visitors will be able to visit Recreation.gov and search for their local forest either from the main search bar or from a map interface."

Visitors can print their permit and display it on the dash of their vehicle on the day of their visit to cut their trees. Many forests will also continue to sell permits in person or through local vendors, so check with your local forest for details.

