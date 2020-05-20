Chronic wasting disease on EQC agenda

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call (800) 762-6397 to upgrade your subscription.

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Environmental Quality Council will examine policies related to chronic wasting disease at its meeting May 27-28.

Members of the bipartisan council are meeting via Zoom teleconference starting at 10 a.m. on May 27.

Experts from the University of Alberta and Rocky Mountain Laboratories in Hamilton will talk about the latest research on the transmissibility of CWD. State veterinarian, Dr. Martin Zaluski, will discuss the response to past and present instances of CWD at Montana game farms. The Department of Fish, Wildlife & Parks will lay out its plans for managing CWD based on last year's monitoring and experience. And, Dr. Greg Juda will update the EQC on work to bring CWD testing online at the Department of Livestock's Veterinary Diagnostic Lab in Bozeman.

The council will also get the finalized data from last year's watercraft inspections and an update on a review of the existing statutory authority and responsibilities for aquatic invasive species. The Montana Invasive Species Council and the Upper Columbia Conservation Commission are working to identify ways to improve the state's response to AIS.