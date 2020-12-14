Chronic wasting disease testing help offered in Dillon, Butte for special hunt

The Montana Fish and Wildlife Commission last week approved a chronic wasting disease management hunt for white-tailed deer in several hunting districts in southwest Montana.

Hunters who participate in the management hunt are encouraged to submit samples for CWD testing. FWP has provided resources to help hunters collect and submit samples for testing on their own, which can be found on FWP’s website by visiting https://go.usa.gov/xA3wH.

FWP will also provide limited staffing to assist hunters who need help collecting samples from their harvested animals. Beginning Dec. 21, CWD sampling stations will operate one day per week, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., at FWP offices in Dillon and Butte.

The hunt will run from Dec. 15 through Feb. 15. Unused 2020 general deer licenses will remain valid for either-sex white-tailed deer harvest, and unused 2020 003-00, 331-00 and 399-00 deer B licenses will remain valid for antlerless white-tailed deer within the CWD management hunt area. Much of the hunting is on private land so landowner permission is required.

