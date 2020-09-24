Clean-up effort removes 12,400 pounds of trash from Yellowstone River

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The 14th annual Yellowstone River cleanup hauled more than 5,600 pounds of trash to the dump and another 6,700 pounds of metal to be recycled this fall.

The float trip from Duck Creek fishing access site to Riverfront Park produced such unusual finds as an old push lawnmower, three bicycles and a CVS shopping cart. Since the event first started it has removed more than 117,800 pounds of trash from the short section of river, including more than 460 automobile tires.

The garbage has included more than 91,000 pounds of metal, or the equivalent to almost 26 cars-worth of steel, according to Kayhan Ostovar, director of the Yellowstone River Research Center and an associate professor of Environmental Science and Fish and Wildlife Conservation at Rocky Mountain College, who organizes the cleanup.

Ostovar wrote in an email that the first year the project was undertaken six people in three canoes participated. That has now grown to about 50 to 75 people participating on shore and in river teams. This year, 32 volunteers spent nine hours on the Yellowstone River collecting trash and 19 others worked on shore-based teams.

