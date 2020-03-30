Climber injured in remote area off Stillwater River trail needed 12-hour weekend rescue

A man injured after an approximately 50-foot fall while rappelling in a remote area near the Stillwater River Trail was rescued over the weekend after about 12 hours of work from multiple first responder groups.

Details of the rescue near Nye were shared by Stillwater County Search and Rescue on social media Sunday.

The climber was a 25-year-old Montana man, and he was "seriously injured" after falling "in a remote area" while rappelling Saturday. The fall happened in an area off the Sioux Charley trailhead in the Custer Gallatin National Forest.

He had been with a group of about four or five people, Stillwater County Undersheriff Randy Smith said.

The injured man had fallen into what Smith described as essentially a boulder patch.

"He had fallen into a bunch of large rocks," Smith said.

Two Bear Air was requested, but strong winds took them out of the rescue operation.

"The winds were bad enough that they weren't able to put a rescue technician out of the helicopter," Smith said. "Normally, they'd put a rescue technician on a long line and drop him out of the bottom of a helicopter and hook them into a Stokes basket and then take them to a landing zone."