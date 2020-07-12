× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Billings' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The public can now weigh in on a citizen-generated land exchange proposed for the east side of the Crazy Mountains and near Big Sky’s exclusive Yellowstone Club.

The plan also includes construction of a new trail, but it’s all far from a done deal as Forest Service approval is required. Previous agency land exchanges have taken years to complete.

Members of the Crazy Mountain Working Group, the Park County Environmental Council and Crow Tribe gathered at the Livingston airport on Thursday morning to explain their proposal and praise the collaborative nature of the work.

“With all the tumultuous things going on in the world right now this is a real bright light,” said Shane Doyle, a Crow tribal member.

Although the Custer Gallatin National Forest will be a key player in the exchange, and has been at the table during early negotiations, its staff won’t consider the agreement until after planned public meetings.

"We're just really curious how people react to that," said forest supervisor Mary Erickson, "and how people see the question of what they gain and what they lose."

Details

Word of the land exchange was made public in a March Billings Gazette story after coalition members made a presentation to the Sweet Grass County Commission. It hasn't changed much since then.

The proposal would give the Custer Gallatin National Forest 5,025 acres of private inholdings in the Crazy Mountains in exchange for 3,614 acres of forest lands. The trade would remove some of the private land inholdings in the mountain range providing the public with 30 square miles of contiguous public land between Big Timber Creek and Sweet Grass Creek. In exchange, landowners would acquire lower elevation forest parcels.

Near Big Sky the proposal suggests the Forest Service relinquish 500 acres of high elevation terrain to be used by the Yellowstone Club’s skiers in exchange for 558 acres of land along the Inspiration Divide Trail, which accesses the east side of Cedar Mountain in the Madison Range.

To sweeten the deal, the Yellowstone Club is offering to finance the construction of a 22-mile trail in the Crazies that would connect Big Timber Creek — the only public access point on the east side — with Sweet Grass Creek. Connecting the two drainages would tie into existing trails to create a 40-mile loop route. The club has also offered to expand the parking area at the trailhead near Half Moon Campground.

Although Forest Service maps show a trailhead and trail up Sweet Grass Creek — which is about five miles north of Big Timber Creek — access has been limited by the landowners who must be contacted for permission.

Elsewhere in the mountain range, landowner David Leuschen has agreed to give Crow Tribal members legal access to property he owns that includes Crazy Peak, a mountain used by their ancestors for vision quests and healing ceremonies. Last October the Crow Tribe had voiced concern that Leuschen’s building of a remote cabin in the Crazy Mountains would lead to a request to build a road across Forest Service and private lands to the property.

“Ultimately what we came up with is a solution that works well for securing public access that doesn’t have a negative impact on any private landowners,” said Nathan Anderson, a rancher along the east side of the Crazy Mountains.

Conflict

Access to the east side of the Crazy Mountains has been a flash point for conflict between landowners, public access advocates and the Forest Service’s Livingston District ranger. An old trail circled the mountains as part of a route forest rangers used to patrol the area up until the 1950s. When the trail fell into disrepair and new landowners moved in, the route’s legality across private land was challenged.

Bozeman hunter Rob Gregoire was fined for trespassing when he tried to use the old trail from Big Timber Canyon to the Sweet Grass drainage. Now he’s advocating for the coalition’s proposal.

“It’s not perfect, but it solves the bigger issue,” he said.

Gregoire said the controversy that his trespass citation generated, along with the Forest Service’s investigation of the district ranger who advocated for the public’s right to use the route, may have prompted landowners to come to the negotiating table.

“People had a lot of anxiousness towards what was going on in different groups,” Anderson noted.

Personal

For Dale Sexton, a member of the Park County Environmental Council and Livingston outdoor store owner, reconciling the issue of public access was personal.

“My relationship with the Crazies dates back about 50 years,” he said, to when he used to visit the mountains with his parents as a boy.

Although the Crazy Mountains occupy a special place in his memories making access an emotional issue, he also looks at the subject objectively.

“The reality of having a trail circumventing the Crazies, that ship has sailed,” Sexton said. “It’s not going to happen.”

Yet he noted the current proposal for an east side land exchange, along with a new trail on the west side and a Forest Service proposal for a land exchange near the southern end of the mountains and an access deal on the northwest side to Big Elk Creek have the potential to provide greater connectivity and access for the recreating public.

“There are a lot of moving parts, and everything is coming together in a special way,” he said.

Sexton said he’s been working for greater public access to the Crazy Mountains for 20 years. Negotiations on the coalition’s proposal have taken a year of closed-door talks.

“We’ve come a long ways,” said Lorents Grosfield, a landowner on the east side of the mountains and a former legislator who was involved in the talks. “A lot of it is timing. When you’re dealing with a lot of landowners it takes time to develop trust and get to know each other and try to listen to each other’s views.”

Comment

Sexton said he is hopeful the public will support the coalition’s proposal. Having permanent, improved access will guarantee his children and their children a way to get into the mountain range long after he’s gone. Others shared his vision.

“Since time immemorial the Crazy Mountains have been a place of healing, a place of inspiration, a place to be blessed and offer thanks for our lives,” Doyle said. “We still feel that way, along with a lot of other Montanans.”

To learn more about the agreement and provide feedback through Aug. 7, the coalition created a website, www.crazymountainproject.com.

Erica Lighthiser, of the Park County Environmental Council, said there is still room for “give and take and modifications” of the proposal.

Four open houses have also been scheduled to present the proposal to the public and to take comments. The schedule for the open houses is: Livingston: July 16, Shane Lalani Center, 6-8 p.m.; Big Timber: July 23, American Legion, 6-8 p.m.; Bozeman: July 30, Masonic Lodge, 6-8 p.m.; and Big Sky: Aug. 6, Wilson Hotel, 6-8 p.m.

An interactive map has also been created to help guide Montanans through the proposal. After taking public comment the coalition will submit a formal proposal to the Custer Gallatin National Forest and Montana’s congressional delegation.

Anderson said landowners and recreationists would like to see the proposal approved as soon as possible but recognize that it is up to the Forest Service or Montana’s congressional delegation to move it along.

“We’re just really excited about this pragmatic solution,” Lighthiser said.

