Cody-area anglers asked to report tagged fish

CODY, Wyo. — Anglers fishing the North Fork of the Shoshone River and Buffalo Bill Reservoir west of Cody are being reminded to report tagged trout.

The lower portion of the North Fork of the Shoshone River and North Fork arm of Buffalo Bill Reservoir open to angling on July 1 and July 15, respectively. The Wyoming Game and Fish Department asks anglers to report tag colors and numbers, the date and location where the fish was caught and if the fish was harvested or released.

Earlier this year, Game and Fish captured, tagged and released trout in the North Fork of the Shoshone River in an effort to better understand seasonal distribution of trout in the North Fork and Buffalo Bill Reservoir and to help generate an estimate of angler catch and harvest rate.

As part of this effort, fisheries biologists plan to tag up to 2,000 rainbow, rainbow/cutthroat hybrid and cutthroat trout each year for the next four to five years. In addition to anglers reporting tagged fish throughout the year, Game and Fish will conduct surveys in June/July of the North Fork River corridor from Pahaska downstream to Gibbs Bridge to document the distribution of tagged fish.