Collared cow elk providing WGFD important info

In February, the cow elk was captured and collared in the Meeteetse Rim area where many elk congregate in winter as part of a University of California, Berkeley study. Elk captured as part of this study are fitted with GPS collars that transmit a location every two hours and if pregnant, a vaginal implant transmitter (VIT) is placed within the birth canal so that when the cow gives birth, the VIT is expelled with the calf. When expelled, the VIT detects a decrease in temperature and then communicates with the collar the cow elk is wearing. The collar then sends an alert to researchers through satellites via text and email that there has been a birth. Researchers then visit the birth sites to take information on a variety of habitat and landscape variables. Future work with this type of collaring and VIT placement may include the collaring of elk calves to better understand calf survival in the Cody area.