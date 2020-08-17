Comment deadline extended for Shoshone travel plan

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Billings' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Shoshone National Forest supervisor has decided to extend the comment period on its travel management plan.

The comment period will now end on Sept. 28.

“We heard from numerous members of the public that they needed more time to fully digest the Preliminary Environmental Assessment,” said forest supervisor Lisa Timchak. “I want to ensure all interested individuals and parties have adequate time to provide robust written comments on this assessment, so I am extending the comment period by 30 days.”

The Preliminary Environmental Assessment and all associated maps are located on the Shoshone National Forest website at https://www.fs.usda.gov/detail/shoshone/home/?cid=stelprd3846526. Comments on the document should be submitted in writing via one of the following means:

• Send an email to SM.FS.shonfcomment@usda.gov with “Shoshone NF Travel Management Planning Project” in the subject line; or

• Via regular mail to Mark Foster (Environmental Coordinator), Shoshone National Forest, 808 Meadow Lane Avenue, Cody, WY 82414.

