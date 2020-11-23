Comment sought on Forest Service projects

Improving the road to Big Ice Cave and the Pryor Mountain Wild Horse Range is one of many projects identified in a deferred maintenance list identified by the Forest Service's Northern Region.

The agency publicized the list to get feedback for projects that could be funded by the Great American Outdoors Act in 2022.

The list can be viewed at https://www.fs.usda.gov/detailfull/r1/home/?cid=fseprd796790&width=full and provides insight into what new and, sometimes, interesting projects the agency has in mind. The projects aim to address the Forest Service's $5.2 billion deferred maintenance backlog. The work ranges from road and trail restoration, bridge repair or replacement and installation of water systems and vault toilets.

The public has until Nov. 30 to review and provide feedback on the proposed list. For more details on how to submit feedback visit https://cara.ecosystem-management.org/Public/CommentInput?project=NP-2645.

The Forest Service administers more than 370,000 miles of roads, 13,400 bridges, 159,000 miles of trails, 1,700 dams and reservoirs, 1,500 communications sites, 27,000 recreation sites and 40,000 facilities of other types.

