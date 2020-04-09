Comments sought on Makoshika State Park water line

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call (800) 762-6397 to upgrade your subscription.

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Montana State Parks is seeking public comment on a draft environmental assessment for a proposed Makoshika State Park water line project. Comments will be accepted through May 1 at 5 p.m.

During the 2019 legislative session, $1.3 million in bonded funds were approved for the extension of the municipal water from the city of Glendive into Makoshika State Park as part of a statewide infrastructure improvement initiative. Currently, the city water service reaches as far as the park visitor center near the entrance, which is the only location throughout the entire park that visitors have access to potable water.

Makoshika State Park is the largest park in the Montana State Park system, consisting of more than 13,000 acres. The park is an important natural and recreational resource to the community of Glendive, as well as a significant economic driver for the region.

Makoshika is well known for its paleontology with nine species of dinosaur fossils found in the area. The park has many amenities including a campground, visitor center, 11 designated trails, pavilion, archery area, 200-seat amphitheater, and a PDGA disc golf course.

The proposed project will extend clean, potable, water to multiple locations in the park, including campgrounds and group use areas.