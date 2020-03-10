Comments sought on new Pumpkin Creek environmental assessment

Ranchers' repeated appeals of the decision-making process for grazing allotments offered in 2017 on BLM's Pumpkin Creek area have led the agency to begin preparing a new environmental assessment.
The BLM is now gathering public comments for the new EA that will apply to 19,498 acres of public lands, located about 17 miles south of Miles City.
The 15-day scoping period will end on March 23.
The environmental assessment will identify proposed management actions consistent with the Miles City Approved Resource Management Plan, including: potential terms and conditions for livestock grazing on the Pumpkin Creek area and other actions to meet ARMP objectives such as Land Health Standards and providing for a diversity of recreation opportunities and benefits.
If the Preferred Alternative in the EA provides for issuance of one or more grazing authorizations, BLM will provide a Notice of Available Forage, take applications, and randomly select one or more qualified applicant(s), who by applying, would agree to manage livestock according to the terms and conditions identified in the Preferred Alternative.
The Miles City Field Office anticipates issuing a new decision to implement the Preferred Alternative regarding management of the Pumpkin Creek area prior to Dec. 1. Should the agency not meet its deadline, the current lessee, John and Jennifer Beardsley, will have their grazing permit extended to Feb. 1, 2022.
The Scoping Notice, other relevant information and a venue for comments is available on the ePlanning web page dedicated to this project. Go to: https://go.usa.gov/xdsBS. The NEPA number is DOI-BLM-MT-C020-2020-0040-EA.
Comments may also be hand-delivered or mailed to: BLM Miles City Field Office, Attn: Christina Stuart, 111 Garryowen Road, Miles City, MT 59301.
For more information contact BLM project manager Christina Stuart at 406-233-2815.