Comments sought on possible waterfowl hunt reg changes

Central Flyway – Geese – Zone 1 – Oct. 2–Jan. 9 and Jan. 15–19 (closed five days, Jan. 10–14); Zone 2 – Oct. 2–10 and Oct. 23–Jan. 26 (closed 12 days, Oct. 11–22).

Regardless of the selected option, the following changes are also proposed.

Duck, coot and goose daily and possession limits for both flyways are proposed to be the same as in the previous season, although the final federal frameworks have not yet been announced. The special two-day Youth Waterfowl Season is proposed to be Sept. 25–26 in both flyways.

Mourning doves: Sept. 1–Oct. 30. Common snipe: Sept. 1–Dec. 16.

Rocky mountain sandhill cranes (all special drawing licenses): Sept. 1–Oct. 30.

A new sandhill crane hunting unit is proposed for Cascade and Teton counties.

Mid-continent sandhill cranes in CF (over the counter license): Oct. 2–Nov. 28. PF swans: Oct. 9–Dec. 1. CF swans: Oct. 2–Jan. 6 (both zones, no split season). A general swan season with both tundra and trumpeter swans being legal is proposed for the Central Flyway.