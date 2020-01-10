Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks is seeking public comment on delisting Canyon Ferry Reservoir as an invasive species management area.
Following three years of no invasive mussel detection, regional guidelines allow for the delisting of a suspect waterbody and the removal of the mandatory exit inspection requirements.
A public hearing will be held on Jan. 22 at 6 p.m. at the Fish, Wildlife & Parks Headquarters, 1420 E. 6th St., Helena, Montana, to consider the proposed amendment.
You have free articles remaining.
For information or to comment on the proposal. go to the FWP webpage http://fwp.mt.gov/news/publicNotices/rules/pn_0297.html, or email Thomas.Woolf@mt.gov.
All comments must be received on or before Jan. 24.