Commission delays decision on Madison River draft EA

A decision has been delayed on whether to put out for public comment the draft environmental assessment regarding alternatives for managing recreation on the Madison River.

The Montana Fish & Wildlife Commission has postponed its June 12 meeting, during which it was supposed to decide on the measure.

The commission decided that mitigating factors caused by the pandemic necessitated a change of course and will instead take up the issue at its August meeting.

“The commission is committed to exploring this issue and understands clearly the challenges facing recreation management on the Madison River,” said FWP director Martha Williams in a press release. “This has been a long process that we look forward to continuing. It’s so important to move this to a point where we can hear from all members of the public about the public waters of the Madison. We look forward to getting there and hearing from all who care about this river resource and the surrounding communities.”