Conservation easement protects Missouri Breaks bighorn habitat

Thousands of acres of “world renowned” bighorn sheep habitat in central Montana will be protected by a conservation easement approved by the Montana Fish and Wildlife Commission on Thursday.
The Whiskey Ridge Conservation Easement, located about 8 miles north of Winifred, will forever protect from development more than 4,600 acres of sagebrush and grassland habitat adjoining the south side of the Missouri River Breaks. The property abuts another 10,800 acres of leased Bureau of Land Management and state lands.
The commission also approved a conservation easement on 1,000 acres known as Pheasant Forever’s Wolf Creek property near Denton. The land adjoins the Beckman Wildlife Management Area, creating a 15,000-acre “landscape available for public hunting,” said Ken McDonald, Wildlife Division administrator for Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks.
The easements were two of several land issues the commission dealt with during their meeting.
Ridge
One of the unique aspects of the Whiskey Ridge easement is that it also prohibits the landowner from ever grazing domestic sheep, llamas and goats, which can carry bacteria harmful to bighorn sheep, McDonald noted. The easement also assures a minimum of 400 hunter days a year.
“This is a pretty great project specifically for bighorn sheep,” said Brian Solan of the Montana Wild Sheep Foundation. “It’s just a phenomenal piece of ground.”
The 400 bighorn sheep that utilize the landscape are a portion of the largest group of sheep in the state, with more than 1,000 head moving between Hunting Districts 482 south of the Missouri River and HD 680 to the north.
Most of the land is owned by David Bergum, with a smaller parcel co-owned by Bergum, Daniel Hagen and Ryan Hagen. Bergum had approached FWP to inquire about running domestic sheep on his ranch to diversify and provide another source of income. The agency’s staff instead encouraged him to enroll in the Block Management Program, which pays landowners to allow public access to hunt on private lands.
The interactions eventually led to the conservation easement, which will be purchased for $2.63 million. Funding comes from several sources, including FWP’s Habitat Montana program, the bighorn sheep license auction funds, Wild Sheep Foundation, Great Falls Chapter of Safari Club International, Northwestern Energy and the Montana Fish & Wildlife Conservation Trust. No state tax dollars will be used. The landowners will continue to pay taxes on the land.
As part of the agreement, Bergum will split the cost for infrastructure improvements needed to implement a grazing system. Those cost are estimated at more than $66,700.
“The area is considered general and winter range for a variety of big game species which inhabit or move through the property on a regular basis, including mule deer, elk, pronghorn, bighorn sheep, and mountain lion,” according to the EA.
The property provides winter, broodrearing, and nesting cover for sage grouse and other sagebrush-associated species. Sharp-tailed grouse and Merriam’s wild turkey are also year-round residents of the property.
Additional details regarding the agreement can be found in FWP’s environmental assessment, available online.
“I just want to make some overarching comments about all the land deals,” said Nick Gevock, conservation director for the Montana Wildlife Federation. “We have more interest right now, it seems like, in our whole breadth of programs than we’ve ever had. And I think that’s a real testament to the lands staff at FWP.
“This one individually is outstanding property,” he added.
Wolf Creek
The cost of the Wolf Creek conservation easement near Denton is $490,000, with most of that paid from Habitat Montana funds generated by hunting license sales.
“I’m impressed we can continue to build on that Beckman complex,” Gevock said, adding that it contains a variety of wildlife including pronghorns, mule deer and upland game birds.
Commission chairman Shane Colton, who grew up in Denton, agreed.
“This is amazing bird country,” he said, noting the income hunters bring to the small town is important for the local economy.
Pheasants Forever purchased the land in 2008 and has since undertaken several habitat improvement projects aimed at upland birds, including planting shelterbelts, food plots and silver sage.
“The Wolf Creek property provides important year-round habitat for Hungarian partridge, sharp-tailed grouse, pheasant, mule deer, and pronghorn, and a variety of small mammals and other nongame species,” according to FWP’s environmental assessment.
The land is enrolled in the Block Management Program to allow public hunting.
Coming up
The commission also approved FWP’s pursuit of conservation easements on other properties, including 832 acres in the Bitterroot Valley about 1.5 miles south of Lolo known as the Maclay Ranch Conservation Easement.
The ranch is adjacent to state lands and the Bitterroot National Forest in the “rapidly growing Bitterroot Valley,” McDonald said, providing a wildlife corridor for deer, elk and bears.
Another conservation easement FWP was approved to pursue is 7,000 acres 18 miles southeast of Chinook in Blaine County. The Box Elder Creek CE is also next to state lands and remains largely intact as native grassland.
Lastly, the agency gained approval to pursue another 155 acres of cropland and riparian habitat along the Yellowstone River near Hysham. The land adjoins the Amelia Island Wildlife Management Area.
The commission was also updated on FWP’s possible purchase of more than 5,600 acres along the base of the Big Snowy Mountains, north of Ryegate, for a new wildlife management area. The property abuts more than 6,900 acres of BLM land and an 88,600-acre Forest Service wilderness study area. McDonald said the public comment was done for the purchase and the issue could come before the commission at its December meeting.
“When we have this sort of consensus in an area like that I hate to not keep moving forward,” Colton said.
