Conservation easement protects Missouri Breaks bighorn habitat

One of the unique aspects of the Whiskey Ridge easement is that it also prohibits the landowner from ever grazing domestic sheep, llamas and goats, which can carry bacteria harmful to bighorn sheep, McDonald noted. The easement also assures a minimum of 400 hunter days a year.

“This is a pretty great project specifically for bighorn sheep,” said Brian Solan of the Montana Wild Sheep Foundation. “It’s just a phenomenal piece of ground.”

The 400 bighorn sheep that utilize the landscape are a portion of the largest group of sheep in the state, with more than 1,000 head moving between Hunting Districts 482 south of the Missouri River and HD 680 to the north.

Most of the land is owned by David Bergum, with a smaller parcel co-owned by Bergum, Daniel Hagen and Ryan Hagen. Bergum had approached FWP to inquire about running domestic sheep on his ranch to diversify and provide another source of income. The agency’s staff instead encouraged him to enroll in the Block Management Program, which pays landowners to allow public access to hunt on private lands.