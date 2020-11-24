Conservation group increases reward for info on Lewistown-area moose poaching

The Montana Chapter of Backcountry Hunters & Anglers is offering a $1,000 reward for information leading to a conviction in a recent moose poaching incident south of Lewistown.

A cow moose was shot and left to waste near Sure Enough Road in the Little Snowy Mountains in central Montana. This is a popular road for hunters accessing BLM and DNRC lands in the area. FWP offers only four moose tags a year in Hunting District 496, where the incident took place. The 10-year average is 2.9 moose harvests a year, so this illegal poaching represents a third of the average legal harvests in the unit.

More than 600 hunters applied to pursue moose in this district in 2019. Only 0.64% were successful. These moose tags take years to draw and cost $125 for residents or $1,250 for nonresidents. But the value these moose add — both economically to state fish and game and intrinsically — is much greater.

Anyone with information, whether they're seeking the reward or not, should call 1-800-TIPMONT. Tipsters will remain anonymous and kept confidential if they collect the reward.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0