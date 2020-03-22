Conservationists launch fight against BLM's management plan for central Montana

Glasgow resident and hunter Andrew McKean has advocated for Wilderness Study Area protections in Eastern Montana. He said the Backcountry Conservation Areas sound great on paper but the jury is still out on whether they will protect wildlife habitat.

Blame

Former BLM director Patrick Shea laid blame for the lack of wildland protections at the feet of Secretary of the Interior David Bernhardt and William Perry Pendley, the BLM’s deputy director for Policy and Programs. Shea, who grew up in Sidney, said the two administrators are giving away federal lands to oil and gas producers allowing the public to be exploited by “people who have no concerns about the future of Montana.”

The Montana Wilderness Association issued a call to the state’s “congressional delegation to introduce legislation that would close a loophole allowing oil and gas companies to pay $1.50 an acre for leases that are not bid on during BLM auctions,” according to its news release. “The Lewistown RMP would enable such non-competitive gas leasing to occur since many of the lands addressed in the RMP hold low oil and gas potential, therefore making it likely that companies will be able to pay that low price for the leases and manage them as they like for the duration of the leases.”