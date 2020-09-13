Construction in Yellowstone proceeds despite pandemic

Yellowstone has 64 mobile homes that were built between 1960 and 1983. Those structures house about 80 to 100 employees. The goal is to replace the rest of the trailers next year.

In addition to replacing aging mobile homes, the park is investing in the rehabilitation of existing historic structures that are deteriorating. Some of the buildings at Mammoth date back to the late 1800s when the park was overseen by the U.S. Army.

The improvements come in a year when the park operated with about 300 fewer summer employees. Due to COVID-19, the park staffed up to 500 people in order to be able to allow those workers the ability to quarantine if they became infected. Normally the park hires about 800 people for the summer.

Luckily, no park staff contracted the disease and infections were limited. So far only four concession workers who apparently got the virus from outside the park and five visitors became ill while vacationing.

“That’s a pretty good percentage,” Sholly said, especially considering that visitation remained strong.

July visits were up over last year and Labor Day weekend was “two of the busiest days in park history,” he said.

Roads