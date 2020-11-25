Contest seeks your 'joy of the wild' photos

Photographers seeking wider viewing of their best shots can enter the 12th annual Picture Wild Montana photo contest.
Sponsored by the Montana Wilderness Association, the contest offers prizes for the best photos taken on public lands across the state.
The theme of this year’s contest is “The Joy of the Wild.” MWA wants to highlight the joy that Montanans feel while exploring our public lands and waters. Photos should showcase the joy felt exploring our wilderness areas, state parks, national forests, wilderness study areas, and other federal, state and local public lands.
Since 2009, thousands of amateur and professional photographers from across the state have participated in the Picture Wild Montana photo contest. Last year nearly 250 photographers submitted more than 650 photos.
Photographers are invited to submit their photos at wildmontana.org/photocontest through Sunday, Dec. 20. Contestants may submit as many photos as they’d like, but each photo must be submitted individually.
Prizes for this year’s first- and second-place winners include gear from Mystery Ranch and Obōz Footwear. The third-place winner will receive, in addition to a Mystery Ranch pack, swag from MWA, including apparel, stickers, and more. A complete list of prizes can be found on the contest website.
“Public lands and waters have helped many of us endure what has been a really difficult year,” said Ben Gabriel, MWA executive director. “MWA's Picture Wild Montana contest is a wonderful way to demonstrate our love of Montana’s outdoors with each other from afar.”
All winners will also receive a complimentary yearlong membership to MWA. Submissions will be judged by Luke Duran, art director at Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks’ “Montana Outdoors” magazine. First, second, and third-place winners will be announced in early 2021.
Full contest rules can be found on the website. Questions should be directed to Montana Wilderness Association communications manager Keely Damara at kdamara@wildmontana.org.
