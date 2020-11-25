Contest seeks your 'joy of the wild' photos

Photographers seeking wider viewing of their best shots can enter the 12th annual Picture Wild Montana photo contest.

Sponsored by the Montana Wilderness Association, the contest offers prizes for the best photos taken on public lands across the state.

The theme of this year’s contest is “The Joy of the Wild.” MWA wants to highlight the joy that Montanans feel while exploring our public lands and waters. Photos should showcase the joy felt exploring our wilderness areas, state parks, national forests, wilderness study areas, and other federal, state and local public lands.

Since 2009, thousands of amateur and professional photographers from across the state have participated in the Picture Wild Montana photo contest. Last year nearly 250 photographers submitted more than 650 photos.

Photographers are invited to submit their photos at wildmontana.org/photocontest through Sunday, Dec. 20. Contestants may submit as many photos as they’d like, but each photo must be submitted individually.