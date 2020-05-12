Cooke City businesses feel isolated from reopening

Yellowstone superintendent Cam Sholly hinted last week that the park is close to announcing plans for a phased reopening, but he doesn’t envision things being normal. For instance, there would initially be no lodging in the park and only minimal services — like self-serve gas pumps and restrooms.

That could lead to more traffic at gateway communities like Cooke City-Silver Gate, Zavora said.

Delays

In the summer, the route between the Cooke City area and Red Lodge — called the Beartooth Scenic Byway — provides one of the most stunning mountain drives in the United States. That route is scheduled to open May 29, said Cody Beers of the Wyoming Department of Transportation.

“And that’s if we get good weather,” he said. “We’re supposed to get more snow this week.”

Even once it is open that route won’t be free-flowing. Over the next two summers WYDOT has plans to rebuild a one-mile section of the road near Beartooth Lake that will cause traffic delays.

“That’s a real steep, nasty area,” Beers said. “The most problematic area of the whole roadway.”

Concerned about COVID-19? Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.