Coronavirus concerns prompt surge in gun, ammunition sales

Likewise Ammunition Depot posted on its website that it was out of ammunition for several popular calibers “due to unprecedented demand. Truckloads of ammo are coming in everyday, but are selling out very quickly. We expect the current situation to persist for several months.”

“The problem now is the supply chain has been sucked dry,” Zimmerman said.

That means he may have to wait up to 30 days for resupplies of common ammunition like 9mm for handguns and .223 for rifles. He’s also sold all of his double-aught buckshot, large shotgun pellets sometimes used by hunting guides to defend against grizzly bear attacks, or, as Marbut pointed out, for self-defense.

Background

Zimmerman has also been frustrated by long delays getting federal background checks on firearm purchasers. He was put on hold for eight hours during one transaction.

Those checks are done by the FBI, which said information on the increase in background checks would not be available for March until next month. Some news reports said the agency had seen a 300% increase in requests at a time when some staff may have been told to stay home because of the coronavirus pandemic.