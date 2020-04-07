Corps closes all campgrounds around Fort Peck Reservoir

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Effective Wednesday all U.S. Army Corps of Engineers-managed campgrounds around Fort Peck Reservoir will be closed to protect against the spread of COVID-19, the agency announced on Tuesday.

The Interpretive Center, powerhouse tours, group shelters, playgrounds, fishing piers and designated swim beaches at USACE-managed sites have also been closed and/or put on hold until further notice.

Individuals with paid camping reservations at the Downstream Campground impacted by this orderly closure will receive a cancellation via email and a full refund. No new reservations are being accepted at this time.

For now, Fort Peck Project is keeping day-use facilities and lake access areas open, such as boat launches, picnic areas, trails and viewing areas. Bathrooms at many locations may be limited due to public and employee safety concerns. Recreation areas may be further limited due to evolving conditions related to COVID-19.