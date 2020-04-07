Corps closes all campgrounds around Fort Peck Reservoir

Effective Wednesday all U.S. Army Corps of Engineers-managed campgrounds around Fort Peck Reservoir will be closed to protect against the spread of COVID-19, the agency announced on Tuesday.
The Interpretive Center, powerhouse tours, group shelters, playgrounds, fishing piers and designated swim beaches at USACE-managed sites have also been closed and/or put on hold until further notice.
Individuals with paid camping reservations at the Downstream Campground impacted by this orderly closure will receive a cancellation via email and a full refund. No new reservations are being accepted at this time.
For now, Fort Peck Project is keeping day-use facilities and lake access areas open, such as boat launches, picnic areas, trails and viewing areas. Bathrooms at many locations may be limited due to public and employee safety concerns. Recreation areas may be further limited due to evolving conditions related to COVID-19.
Day-use only operations also apply to all remote USACE-managed sites such as McGuire Creek, Rock Creek, Nelson Creek, Devils Creek, Crooked Creek, Fourchette Bay, Bone Trail and the Pines. Camping will not be allowed in these areas for the foreseeable future to help slow the spread of COVID-19, discourage group congregations, and to support Gov. Steve Bullock’s Stay-at-Home Directive; these are strictly preventative measures.
Dispersed camping is still allowed on Charles M. Russell National Wildlife Refuge lands around the lake. The Bureau of Land Management has not opened up the James Kipp Recreation Area campground along the Missouri River for the season, although the boat ramp is open.
For more information on the current status of USACE recreation area closures, contact the Fort Peck Project before your visit by phoning 406-526-3411. Updates will also be provided on Facebook @USACEFortPeck.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!