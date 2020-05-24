Cousin Roy rescues reporter and high-centered pickup stuck in Montana gumbo

My sidekick tried to give the rig a push as I rocked the accelerator, but he was having no luck breaking free the 4,000-pounds of metal.

Fat white clouds sailed overhead, separated by a deep blue sky. My fear was that the clouds would gather together and dump more rain on the road, worsening my already sticky situation.

Call for help

We were stuck. It’s a situation no self-respecting four-wheel-drive owner likes. I’m all about self-reliance, being prepared and doing things on my own. So admitting I needed help was shameful.

Luckily, I had cellphone service. My cousins live about a half hour away from where I was stranded. Roy, also known as Rocking Roy! and Roy Boy! (always with an exclamation), agreed to drive over and attempt to pull us out.

Unable to sit still, I laid shingles down in the tire ruts. I carry them in my truck and car in winter to provide traction on snow and ice (Tap’s Tips) if needed. Then, walking across the hillside, we picked up rocks, sticks and old fence posts to pave a route out of the ruts the truck had created. It seemed futile, but kept us busy and my mind off the stupidity of attempting the rain-slickened road in the first place.