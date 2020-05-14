COVID powder: Isolation in Montana mountain town offers solitary snowboarding

“Starting in April we kind of have the place to ourselves anyway,” Zavora said. “I operate in April, but no one else does.”

For those who wait to come in spring, the Cooke City area can be spectacular. Few experiences feel more isolating than being in a large mountain valley surrounded by untracked snow. The only sounds come from the sigh of wind through pine boughs, the crunch and squeak of snow underfoot, your own heavy breathing from trudging uphill and the rapid thumping of an accelerated heart-rate.

This is isolation’s scenic side, a sharp contrast to the heartbreaking images and stories of coronavirus victims being sequestered in hospital rooms.

“Today, without any tourists and a wintertime population of only around 50 people, the landscape surrounding Cooke City is eerily quiet,” Hart wrote. “Snowfields remain untracked and silence goes mostly undisturbed throughout the day.”

Just before traffic to Cooke City through Yellowstone National Park was shut down, a few backcountry skiers and snowboarders rushed to the town to fulfill their snow sport needs. They camped out at the town dump before the county sheriff’s deputy said they had to leave. That left the place entirely to the few locals.

“We’ve had some epic powder days,” Hart said.