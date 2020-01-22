If you go

Take Highway 78 south from Columbus through Absarokee and turn west on to Highway 419. Go less then a mile past Fishtail and turn left on to the West Rosebud Road. After about 7 miles take the road's left fork as it turns into gravel. A few miles after the bridge crossing West Rosebud Creek look for a small trail marker and pullout along the road. There's no parking lot, but there's space for several cars along the road. Don't park like a jerk.