{{featured_button_text}}
Crater Lake

Crater Lake in the Beartooth Mountains is home to stocked rainbow trout. 

 MATT HOFFMAN, Billings Gazette

Trout caught in the Beartooth Mountains always seem to taste a little better than other fish. 

Perhaps it has something to do with the isolated environment, but I reckon it's a product of a tangible reward after a long, sweaty day on the trail. 

Sometimes I might overdo that idea, like when I decided to pack an ice auger into the foothills off the West Rosebud Road. (One friend calls me an idiot, along with some other choice adjectives.) 

A small parcel of BLM land abuts the road after it crosses its namesake creek. A trail that Beartooth Back Country Horsemen pushed for was completed in 2014 and provides a path to state land that is home to Lily Pad and Crater lakes. 

In the late spring and early summer a meadow on the trail explodes with wildflowers, especially balsamroot. In January the meadow tends to drift with enough snow to make one wonder whether the trip is worth the up-down-up gradient. But fish can be found in either season. 

Beartooth balsamroot

Balsamroot blooms in a meadow on the way to Lily Pad Lake in the Beartooth Mountains. 

Lily Pad is about a 2.5 mile hike, and Crater is about a half-mile farther. Both lakes are at about 6,500 feet in elevation.

According to Beartooth fisheries guru Pat Marcuson's book "Fishing the Beartooths," both lakes were fishless for a while. Lily Pad is now home to prolifically breeding brook trout and abundant aquatic vegetation. Crater is stocked with rainbow trout; check FWP's Beartooth lakes guide for details. 

Snowshoes aren't always necessary to navigate the trail, but their traction is welcome on the frozen lakes, both of which had stable ice. A hand auger adds even more effort to the trip, and to make the hard work count multiple holes are advisable. 

It's a far cry from sitting in a cozy fishing shack with more empty beer cans than fish caught. But on a pleasant above-freezing day, the trip checks many of the same boxes as a summer hike: fresh air, exercise, solitude, scenery — and if you're lucky — a trout dinner that makes the memory of huffing up and down hills with a heavy pack seem like a good idea. 

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0