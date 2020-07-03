Culvert replacement will open up cutthroat trout habitat

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Billings' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Two culverts will be replaced in the Gardiner Basin this month to facilitate native Yellowstone cutthroat trout movement.

The work will begin on Eagle Creek Road (No. 3243) starting July 13 and extending to about mid-August. The road is roughly 2.5 miles above Gardiner, off the Jardine Road.

“Geographically, this project is important because Eagle Creek is one of only four Yellowstone River tributaries in the Gardiner Basin with headwater resident populations of Yellowstone cutthroat trout, secure from competition and hybridization with nonnative fish,” said Mike Thom, Gardiner District ranger.

The culvert replacement will take place about three miles up the Eagle Creek Road. Eagle Creek and Davis Creek have undersized, perched culverts that prevent native trout from accessing the upper watershed. Currently 1.9 miles of Eagle Creek is occupied by Yellowstone cutthroat trout. By replacing the two undersized culverts their habitat would be extended to nearly 4.7 miles of stream habitat.

The Gardiner Ranger District expects two, approximately 10-day periods where Eagle Creek Road will be completely closed to recreational use. The lower portion of Eagle Creek Road will remain open for the first three miles throughout the project. Once the closure is in place there will be no trailer turn-around.